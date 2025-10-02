Bradley-Bourbonnais senior duo advances to golf sectionals: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys golf

Class 3A Pekin Regional: At Lick Creek, Bradley-Bourbonnais shot a 344 to tie for fourth, nine strokes behind Richwoods for the final spot to sectionals. Seniors Kaden Davis (84, tied for 11th) and Max LaMore (85, T14th) advanced to Monday’s Lockport Sectional as individuals.

Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional: At Inwood, Manteno (359) finished seventh in the team standings. Landon Bukowski shot an 83 to tie for 14th and advance to Monday’s De La Salle Sectional. Fellow Panther Ty Carlile was one of four golfers to shoot an 87 and tie for the final three individual sectional spots, earning one of the spots in a playoff.

Class 2A Normal University Regional: At Weibring, Herscher’s 344 was good for fifth overall. While they were denied a top-three team spot, a trio of individuals advanced to Monday’s Bloomington Sectional – Cooper Meredith and Jaxson Joiner (83, T16th) and Jameson Warner (87, T23rd).

Class 2A Geneseo Regional: At View Valley, Coal City shot a 377 to finish eighth overall. Jaxon Duke’s 90 was good for a tie for 22nd, and more importantly, advanced him to Monday’s Boylan Sectional.

Class 1A Dwight Regional: At Dwight Country Club, Iroquois West (353, sixth), led the local pack, followed by Wilmington (369, 11th) and Reed-Custer (372, 13th). Wilmington’s Ryker Feil shot an 81 to finish seventh individually an advance to Monday’s Timothy Christian Sectional. Iroquois West’s Malachi Ark (84, T12th) also advanced.

Girls volleyball

St. Anne d. Illinois Lutheran 16-25, 25-21, 25-23: The Cardinals came back on the road to move to an even 8-8 on the year and 4-4 in the River Valley Conference. Tessa DeYoung led the way with nine kills, five digs and four aces. Demi Duncan added seven kills and two blocks. Tatum Kirkland had nine assists to go with three kills and aces apiece.

Cissna Park d. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-14, 25-19: Behind seven kills from Addison Lucht and five more from Josie Neukomm, the Timberwolves (19-1) picked up their fourth straight win. Neukomm also had four digs, Sophie Duis had three blocks and Ella Schluter and Mady Marcott had seven assists apiece.