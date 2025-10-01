Kankakee Community College’s enrollment increases for third straight year

For the third straight year, student enrollment for Fall 2025 semester has increased at Kankakee Community College.

On Monday, the school reported a 7.2% increase in headcount and a 5.5% increase in credit hours this fall compared to Fall 2024, according to a release.

“These numbers reflect the trust our community places in KCC as an affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational option,” Michael Boyd, president of KCC said in the release.

“We’re proud to see more students choosing us as the place to start or continue their education.”

In addition to enrollment gains, KCC continues to focus on student success and completion. Initiatives such as tutoring services, transfer agreements, and career pathways are designed to ensure students not only start at KCC but also achieve their educational and career goals.

“We’re committed to providing opportunities for every student, whether they’re working toward a degree, certificate, or preparing to transfer to a four-year university,” Boyd said in the release.

“This enrollment growth demonstrates that our mission is resonating with students and families.”

Since 2022, KCC has seen enrollment increases in every term, Lesley Cooper, vice president for Institutional Effectiveness, said in the release.

“This fall, growth includes both full-time and part-time students across a variety of academic and career programs,” Cooper said in the release.

“The increase can be attributed to expanded program offerings and tuition support for degrees and certificates that lead to family-sustaining careers, strengthened support systems for students, and coordinated outreach initiatives.”