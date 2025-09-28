From brats to barks: Manteno Oktoberfest tradition marches on

Michele Sharpe, of Manteno, walks her goldendoodle Molly, dressed in a sequined tutu and hat, down Main Street in the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade during Manteno's Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Downtown Manteno was a bustling hub of festivities as the community gathered for the 27th annual Manteno Oktoberfest over the weekend.

Hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the four-day event stepped off Thursday with the Chamber’s Business After Hours, carnival rides and three stages with entertainment.

Food trucks and street vendors serving up Oktoberfest eats, such as brats, pierogis and pretzels, as well as other offerings, lined the Main Street area with Friday’s South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade traveling through the festival grounds.

Decorated golf carts made their way around town for Saturday’s Main Street Pharmacy Lighted Oktoberfest Parade, passing some of the many garage sales that made up the Manteno Garage Sale Days ahead of the festival’s wrap-up Sunday.

Each year, Manteno transitions from a quiet, rural village to become the central point for all of Kankakee County for this late-September tradition.