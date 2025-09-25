Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bishop McNamara’s Nolan Andrews

Name: Nolan Andrews

School: Bishop McNamara

Sport: Boys golf

Year: Sophomore

Why he was selected: Andrews wrapped up the regular-season points title in the Chicagoland Christian Conference (20) with a first-place 40 against St. Edward and first-place 38 in a quad at Timothy Christian. He also shot a 79 at the Grant Park Invite, good for third overall.

What’s your favorite golf course you’ve played in high school?

My favorite golf course that I have played at this high school season has been Willow Hill Golf Club (Northbrook), which has some amazing scenery and was just beautiful all around.

After a golf match or tournament, where is your and your teammates’ favorite place to eat?

After a golf match or tournament,, our favorite place to eat is usually Chick-fil-A.

If you could golf a round with anybody, who would you pick?

If I could golf a round with anybody,, I would play with my grandpa and my dad.

What’s your favorite part about your dad, Wes Andrews, being the golf coach?

My favorite part about my dad being the coach is that he is always the one to calm me down after a bad hole or keep me motivated during a round and talk me into hitting certain shots on the course.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen or had happen to you during a round?

The weirdest thing I have ever seen happen during a round would probably be myself accidentally hitting the ball twice on a chip.

You’ve been playing your best golf of the season right before regionals. What’s been going well for you and your teammates lately?

What’s been going well for me and my team is usually encouraging each other during a round and telling ourselves to keep grinding, and it’s never really over until it’s over.