Rivals Cup heats up, B-B, McNamara boys golf compete at tournaments: Daily Journal’s Tuesday roundup

Boys soccer

Rivals Cup

Herscher 6, Tinley Park 2: At Peotone, Rowan Keigher scored twice while Luis Parra, Landon McMillin, Jacob Benoit and Kaiden Schultz scored as well for Herscher (10-2-1). Parra added four assists and Gabriel Kelly had sive saves.

Beecher 6, Clifton Central 0: At Manteno, the Bobcats (13-3) scored three goals in each half to open tournament play victorious. Wences Baumgartner had four goals and a pair of assists. Axil Avila and Paxton Gorcowski each scored, Sebastian Juarez had an assist and Stanley Detjin had a pair of saves.

Chicago Christian 7, Reed-Custer 0: At Peotone, no individual stats were available for the Comets (3-9-1).

Boys golf

Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament: At Green Garden, Bradley-Bourbonnais scored a 321 to earn sixth place overall. Kaden Davis and Jake Kehoe each shot a 79 to earn All-SWSC nods. Max LaMore shot an 81 and Landon Martin had an 82.

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Oak Brook, Bishop McNamara finished fourth overall. No team scores or individual stats were available.

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park d. Westville 25-18, 25-17: On the road, Cissna Park earned a sweep to stay unbeaten at 13-0 and 5-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Addison Lucht, Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis had six kills apiece, with Mady Marcott adding nine assists – two more than Ella Schluter – and Kendyl Neukomm adding seven digs.

Beecher d. Donovan 25-9, 25-23: After a dominant first set, Beecher (8-7, 5-0 River Valley Conference) fended off a second-set push from Donovan to stay atop the RVC. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Lily Anderson paced Donovan (7-10, 2-3) with nine assists and five digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington d. St. Anne 25-21, 25-23: The Panthers (7-6, 5-1 RVC) won a pair of tight sets to stay half a game back of Beecher for the conference lead. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Tessa DeYoung’s seven kills, five digs and two aces led the Cardinals (4-4, 2-4). Quinlin Kirkland added five assists and an ace. Demi Duncan had four aces, four kills and three digs.

Watseka d. Chrisman 25-23, 12-25, 27-25: The Warriors (11-6, 3-0 VVC) pulled out some third-set magic on the road in Tuesday’s thriller. Noelle Schroeder piled up 40 digs while Liana Navas tallied a similarly impressive 30 assists. Thayren Rigsby had 17 kills and a pair of blocks.

Grant Park d. Tri-Point 19-25, 25-21, 25-23: After falling in the first set, the Dragons (8-10, 3-3 RVC) rallied back on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Grace Christian d. Clifton Central 21-25, 25-21, 25-18: No individual stats were available for the Crusaders (6-8, 4-2 RVC), who stormed back for a hime win.

Maddie Webb had four kills and three blocks for the Comets (6-12, 2-3). Kait Balthazor had five blocks. Dreya Griffith added four kills. Eriannah Martinez tallied 14 digs.