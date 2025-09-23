State police asking for public’s help in 2007 Burger King double-homicide cold case in Momence

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. This week the agency agreed to hold more public hearings on its assault weapon registration process, although the existing emergency rules governing the process will remain in effect. (Jerry Nowicki)

More than 18 years after the double-homicide of two Burger King employees in Momence, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 requests the public’s assistance with the death investigation of Pam Branka and Paul Jones.

September is recognized as National Cold Case Month.

In a Monday news release, state police said they are committed to bringing justice and resolution for victims and families impacted by violent crimes. ​

The Burger King is attached to the Circle K gas station, located at 3 Gladiolus St. in Momence, according to the release.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2007, police received a 911 call. A female was heard screaming but unable to speak to the dispatcher. ​

Momence officers arrived about one minute later and found both Branka, of Momence, and Jones, of Donovan, dead.

At one point a task force said there was a person of interest but no one has been arrested or charged, according to Daily Journal stories about the murders.

In November 2010, the Daily Journal published an investigative series on the murders. It uncovered multiple mistakes made by the Momence Police Department in handling the case.

If you have any information that may be related to the investigation, visit the Illinois State Police Investigative Tips website at https://isptips.illinois.gov/ or email tips to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov.

Any information leading to the arrest of a suspect may be eligible to receive a cash reward.