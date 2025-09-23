Manteno girls golf wins first Illinois Central Eight title: Daily Journal Monday roundup

Girls golf

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament: At Wolf Creek, Manteno made program history by winning the conference title for the first time. Ginny Kvasnicka’s 92 was second overall and led the Panthers, who also got scores from Ava Fundukian (94), Olivia Bukowski (99) and Sophie Peterson (103).

No other individual or team scores were available.

Iroquois County Tournament: Iroquois West swept the team and individual county championships at Shewami. The Raiders fired a team score of 209 to best Watseka (226), with Kaia Kimmel earning medalist with a 40. Ella Lunt shot a 55 and Aubrey Chandler and Paige Miller shot matching 57s for the Raiders.

The Warriors were led by Kyah Westerfield (46). Westerfield was joined on the score card by Morgan Snow (59), Rennah Barrett (60) and Camille Holohan (61).

Three golfers from Milford competed - Sofie Newman (55), Madisyn Laffoon (55) and Alex Martin (88). Donovan saw Laylah Lout Walters shoot a 58 and Haley Cavanaugh shoot a 64. Cissna Park’s Tara Krumweide shot a 63.

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: Bishop McNamara finished third overall at the Kankakee Elks. No individual or team scores were available.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 188, Beecher 221: Led by medalist Liv Contreras’ 43, the Boilermakers scored a nonconference win at Aspen Ridge. Allie Trudeau (44) was close behind. Claire Steinacker shot a 48 and Emerson Whittington shot a 56.

The Bobcats were led by Fiona Hagan-Storbeck (52), who was followed by Katy Gregory (53), Kaley Zelhart (56) and Aurora Cantu (60).

Boys golf

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament: At Wolf Creek, Streator (328) won the ICE title with a three-stroke win over Herscher (331). Coal City (342) was third, followed by Manteno (343), Lisle (381), Reed-Custer (383), Peotone (406) and Wilmington (427).

Landon Bukowski and Nate Kisala shot an 83 apiece. Ty Carlile shot an 86 and Kyle Hupe shot a 91. No other individual stats were available.

Iroquois County Tournament: Iroquois West (170) cruised to the county title over Milford (187), Watseka (202), Donovan (231), Cissna Park (236) and Christ Lutheran (300).

Brady Mueller led the Raiders with a 40, falling in a playoff to Milford’s Joey Bushnell for medalist. Iroquois West’s card was filled out by Malachi Ark (42), Bryce Rogers (43) and Anthony Trumpover (47).

Following Bushnell’s meet-best 40, the Bearcats got a 43 from Hixon Lafond and 52s from Isaac Schaumburg and Sam Mann.

Watseka’s Andrew Snowden shot a 44, followed by Jack Hutchinson (45), Andrew Yates (56) and Owen Swartz (57).

Jayden Mitton shot a 54 to pace Donovan, joined by Collin Carlson (57), Seth Boyajean (59), and Hunter Adams (61).

Cissna Park got a team-best 48 from Austin Kaeb, followed by Kipton Steiner (53), Hudson Young (61) and Adyn Hamrick (73).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Beecher 2 (match play): The Boilermakers bested the Bobcats in match play at the Kankakee Elks.

Boys soccer

Rivals Cup

Coal City 3, Bremen 1: Coal City (12-1) trailed Bremen 1-0 early before scoring three unanswered goals on the first day of Rivals Cup action. Dylan Fatlan scored on a Julian Micetich assist to knot the game 1-1 at halftime. Owen Petersen scored the go-ahead goal before Carter Hollis scored on a free kick.

Grant Park 1, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1: The Dragons (5-7-2) saw Collin Mort score on a Ian Hamann assist in their tournament-opening draw. Cameron Becker had six saves.

Girls volleyball

Peotone d. Bishop McNamara 25-21, 19-25, 25–21: The Blue Devils (10-5) scored a thrilling nonconference road win behind 15 kills, four blocks and an ace from Mia Connolley. Allie Werner had 18 assists, three kills and two aces. Cora Pagliarulo added six kills and Alexa Matichak had four blocks and two kills.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara (4-7).

Prairie Central d. Watseka 11-25, 25-23, 25-19: The Warriors (10-6) pulled away in the first set before Prairie Central rallied back for a road win. Noelle Schroeder tallied 29 digs and a pair of aces. Liana Navas had 19 assists and a pair of aces. Avery Pufahl had a team-high six kills while Gabby Kohl added three blocks and four kills.