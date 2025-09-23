5th annual Kankakee Estival Festival celebrates local artists

Sarah Mather, of Kankakee, performs with her hula hoop as Mateo Suarez & The Public Ear play at the Estival Festival at Bird Park in Kankakee on Saturday, September 20, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Local artists, musicians and supporters converged for the fifth annual Kankakee Estival Festival over the weekend.

Hosted at Bird Park’s Don Palzer Band Shell, the free, all-ages event featured more than 25 local musical acts across two stages as well as a wide range of artists, live performers, and food and beer vendors.

The festival, known locally as “Esty Fest,” is powered by the nonprofit organization Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts, founded by six Kankakee-area musicians.

“To the local bands who brought the sound, the vendors who brought the flavor, the artists who brought the color and the volunteers who brought the heart, your passion and love for our community made this event truly special,” organizers said on the Festival’s Facebook page.

“Coming together like this to celebrate our shared love for local music, arts and each other is what CIRKA is all about. Every note played, every handmade good, every smile and helping hand reminded us why we do this: community, creativity and connection," the Facebook post said.