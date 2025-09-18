BBCHS freshman Brayden Domont leads Boilermaker boys to All-City title

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Brayden Domont nears the finish line in first place during the All-City cross country meet at Bishop McNamara on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Things didn’t necessarily go according to plan at the All-City cross country meet hosted by Bishop McNamara on Wednesday.

While the boys race went off without a hitch under the lights to close out the All-City festivities, with Bradley-Bourbonnais (17 points) clearing the host Fightin’ Irish (52) and Kankakee (70), some confusion over the course in the preceding girls race led a large portion of the field to accidentally cut the last lap short.

It was decided that the scores from the three teams at the upcoming All-Area meet at Kankakee Community College on Oct. 8 would be used to re-score All-City and crown a winner.

The boys will not have to wait that long, with Bradley-Bourbonnais being led to a win by freshman Brayden Domont and his winning time of 13:42.12. He finished just ahead of teammates Kyler Savini (13:44.98) and Sully Westover (13:50.90). Luca Nims (14:03.73) placed fifth to give the Boilermakers four of the top five finishers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 56 All-City Cross Country Runners from Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee begin the race during the All-City cross country meet at Bishop McNamara on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Domont is off to a strong start to his high school career and said it was fun to race under the lights in the All-City atmosphere for the first time as a high schooler.

“I’ve grown up running the middle school race before this, so before the race I came and watched them for a couple hours,” he said. “I like the course. It’s a fast course and being able to run on the track a little bit makes for fast times. It’s a good one to break in the legs and get ready for the rounds before state.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Kyle Eastman said that Domont has done a good job adjusting to the high school level after an eighth-grade season that ended with a state title.

“He works really hard and holds himself to a high athletic level,” he said. “It’s my job to continue to push him and keep his head right. He doesn’t let (his head) get too big. He knows this is high school and the competition is real, and he’s not No. 1 out here anymore. He works toward being that No. 1, and I’m really excited to see what he can do.”

The Irish had four runners finish in the top 15 Wednesday, led by Justice Provost’s fourth-place finish with a time of 13:54.05. Jhaiden Ochoa placed 12th (15:29.37), Sebastian Cortes placing 14th (15:44.06) and Elijah Muthami placing 15th (15:47.03).

“We ran about where I thought we would be,” head coach Jose Martinez said. “We’ve still got some work to do. We’ve got a couple of guys that were out and we’ve got to get back into running shape, and once we do I think we’ll be ready to peak in October. I think our boys team has really good shot of qualifying for the state meet, so that’s what we’ve got our eyes on.”

All-City Cross Country Bishop McNamara's Ana Franceschini secures her lead on the final stretch during the All-City cross country meet at Bishop McNamara on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bishop McNamara junior Ana Franceschini crossed the finish line first on the girls side, albeit unofficially, ahead of a pack of Bradley-Bourbonnais runners. While disappointed that the race ended up not counting, she said she is looking forward for another chance at All-Area.

“Getting first again at All-Area (is the goal),” she said. “Hopefully I still have that fight, and I’m pretty sure I will. Running two races at the same time is going to be different for me, so that’ll be cool.”

Kankakee was a couple of runners short on the girls side Wednesday, but head coach Rich Olmstead said a couple of recent additions will have the team at full strength soon.

“We’ve got a ways to go, but we have a young team and I’m optimistic that we’re going to be competitive at conference, and the goal is to win conference, boys and girls,” he said. “...It’s shaping up well. There’s two girls that just started a couple weeks ago, and hopefully they give us what we need to be competitive.”

On the boys side for the Kays, sophomore Ethan Marin placed ninth (15:00.17) to lead the team, with Gael Guzman (15:47.54), Yemari Sims (15:51.86) and Zachary Ervin (16:20.26) placed 16th, 17th and 20th respectively.