Museum to host A Little Night Music with David Lahm, local performers

The historic Column Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park will host the Kankakee County Museum's upcoming fundraising event, A Little Night Music with David Lahm, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Enjoy an enchanting evening of smooth jazz, wine and a beautiful setting in the Column Garden on the Kankakee County Museum campus for A Little Night Music with David Lahm on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on the museum campus at Small Memorial Park, 801 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee, the event will help raise funds for the historic preservation of local sites.

Lahm is the son of the late, great Dorothy Fields, a lyricist and a trailblazer in the field of music for women, going back to the days of the Cotton Club in New York City, where she found her home among the Black musical scene as a female songstress.

She was instrumental in bringing to life the first Black musical production, “Blackbirds,” of 1928. Every leading singer from Billie Holiday to Michael Bublé has covered her songs.

Lahm, a well-known musician in his own right, is bringing his history to Kankakee County.

“David joined the museum in mid-August to begin the production phase and initial rehearsal phase of this incredible endeavor,” museum Executive Director Veronica Featherston said in a news release. “David is more than just a jazz pianist; he is a composer, an arranger and musical genius. We are not kidding.”

Joining Lahm is a lineup of local and regional musicians for an evening of performances.

The lineup includes Lahm, Eric Penrod, Steven Champagne, Mary E. Rapier Champagne, Deb Oberlander, Christine Crichton, Debra Sawyer (HARP & SONG), Beverly Jackson and Lori Evans (Lori Brault).

Guests will be treated to a “star-studded” lineup of songs from Fields with favorites such as “The Sunny Side of the Street,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “It’s Not Where You Start” from the musical “Seesaw,” selections from the musical “Sweet Charity,” and songs written by Duke Ellington.

The schedule for the evening includes

6 to 7p.m., hors d’oeuvres and cash bar from The Lush Vine

7 to 8 p.m., soothing jazz performance by renowned pianist David Lahm and special guests

8 p.m., last call and dessert

General admission tickets are $25 and are limited. Bringing a lawn chair is recommended.

Tickets can be purchased at app.dvforms.net/api/dv/p6lwwj or by visiting kankakeecountymuseum.com and clicking on the event flyer on the main page.