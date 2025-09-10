Shaw Local

Kankakee State’s Attorney’s office offering 1,000 free drug tests for parents of teens

Effort funded by money seized from drug dealers

By Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is offering 1,000 free drug test kits for parents of teens.

Part of the “Know For Sure” Test Your Teen initiative, the test kits are provided at no cost, funded entirely by money seized from drug dealers in Kankakee County, the office said in a news release.

The tests will be offered for pickup with no information collected and no law enforcement involvement for at-home testing privacy.

The urine collection kits test for five drugs: marijuana, cocaine, morphine, methamphetamines, and amphetamines.

Results are 100% confidential and anonymous, according to the release.

“Yes, this program is 100% funded by drug dealers,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe stated on his Facebook page. “Drugs don’t just ruin lives – they end them. One pill, one hit, one mistake can mean no tomorrow. Testing at home gives you the truth, before tragedy strikes.”

“Early detection can save lives – and now, you can take action privately at home," Rowe stated.

Free test kits can be picked up at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Community Division Offices:

  • 135 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
  • 4156 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke (behind Lorenzo R. Smith School)

Other Locations:

  • Herscher P.D. – 272 E. 2nd St., Herscher
  • Momence City Hall – 105 W. Washington St., Momence
  • Bourbonnais P.D. – 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
  • Manteno P.D. – 269 N. Main St., Manteno
  • Kankakee Health Dept. – 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee
  • Limestone Twp. Fire Dept. – 4948 IL-17, Kankakee
  • St. Anne P.D. – 122 S. Chicago Ave., St.Anne
