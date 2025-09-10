Kankakee State’s Attorney’s office offering 1,000 free drug tests for parents of teens

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's office "Know For Sure" initiative offers free drug test kits to parents of teens. (Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office)

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is offering 1,000 free drug test kits for parents of teens.

Part of the “Know For Sure” Test Your Teen initiative, the test kits are provided at no cost, funded entirely by money seized from drug dealers in Kankakee County, the office said in a news release.

The tests will be offered for pickup with no information collected and no law enforcement involvement for at-home testing privacy.

The urine collection kits test for five drugs: marijuana, cocaine, morphine, methamphetamines, and amphetamines.

Results are 100% confidential and anonymous, according to the release.

“Yes, this program is 100% funded by drug dealers,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe stated on his Facebook page. “Drugs don’t just ruin lives – they end them. One pill, one hit, one mistake can mean no tomorrow. Testing at home gives you the truth, before tragedy strikes.”

“Early detection can save lives – and now, you can take action privately at home," Rowe stated.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe speaks during the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony at Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Free test kits can be picked up at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Community Division Offices:

135 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

4156 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke (behind Lorenzo R. Smith School)

Other Locations:

Herscher P.D. – 272 E. 2nd St., Herscher

Momence City Hall – 105 W. Washington St., Momence

Bourbonnais P.D. – 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

Manteno P.D. – 269 N. Main St., Manteno

Kankakee Health Dept. – 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

Limestone Twp. Fire Dept. – 4948 IL-17, Kankakee

St. Anne P.D. – 122 S. Chicago Ave., St.Anne