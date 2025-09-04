Cross country teams get early season work in at Irish Conditioner

Runners from Bradley-Bourbonnais and Herscher race to the front of the pack during the Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Although threatening skies loomed over Small Memorial Park during the final stretch of the race, cross country teams from across the area managed to wrap up the Bishop McNamara Irish Conditioner on Wednesday afternoon before the storms rolled in.

Representing the Daily Journal area were athletes from Bishop McNamara, Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Clifton Central, Donovan, Herscher, Iroquois West, Kankakee, Manteno, Peotone and Watseka, with Morris, Chicago Christian and Dwight rounding out the field.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Cross Country: Irish Conditioner Bishop McNamara's Izzy Wilkey, center, strides out to secure a leading position during the Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley-Bourbonnais took first on the boys side with 12 points, barely edging out Morris’ 13. Herscher was third (26), Kankakee was fourth (53), Bishop McNamara was fifth (54), Beecher was sixth (64) and Peotone was seventh (87) among varsity teams with three or more runners.

Bradley-Bourbonnais was led by a first-place finish from the pair of junior Sully Westover and freshman Brayden Domont, who put up a time of 19:31.44.

Domont is off to a strong start in his first high school season after an eighth grade year that saw him win an IESA Class 4A state title in cross country and another in the 1,600 meters in track season.

Cross Country: Irish Conditioner Bradley-Bourbonnais' Brayden Domont leads the pack in the first lap during the Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

He said he has had a good time settling into the high school level so far.

“It’s nice to start to race some actual high school competition,” he said. “I learned how they race a little bit better, which I think I’ve been struggling with this offseason, and just getting some training reps in before bigger races later in the season.”

The race is different than a typical three-mile race, with teams splitting their athletes into pairs and having each runner go two miles, alternating after each mile with a baton handoff.

Westover said that he enjoys that relay aspect of the Irish Conditioner, which can help the bond between teammates a bit more than a normal race can.

“Cross country is always a team sport, but I like this,” he said. “You have your partner, and I think that really brings it together. And it’s definitely different from your regular three-mile race.”

Cross Country: Irish Conditioner Bradley-Bourbonnais' Sully Westover maintains the lead during the Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Westover is one of just three upperclassmen on the roster for a young Boilermaker team along with seniors Isaiah Sharda and Blake Cirar.

Although the team is lacking in high school experience, that hasn’t stopped it from setting its sights on qualifying for state as a team, according to head coach Kyle Eastman. That is something that no team in program history has managed, although individuals have made it over the years.

“They want to place at state, and I’d love to see them make it down to state and be top-20,” he said. “They’re a really talented group, they put in the work, they have the effort. I’m just really excited to see how they develop and how they keep pushing each other.”

On the girls side, Herscher’s senior duo of Kelly O’Connor and Sophie Venckauskas were the highest-placing area pair, finishing second with a time of 24:38.68.

Cross Country: Irish Conditioner Herscher's Sophie Venckauskas takes off after receiving the baton from teammate Kelly O’Connor during the Irish Conditioner at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Herscher tied Beecher for third overall (30 points), trailing Morris (20) and Chicago Christian (24). Bradley-Bourbonnais placed fifth (34), Peotone was sixth (55) and Bishop McNamara was seventh (56).

While it is a little bittersweet to already be in her final season, O’Connor said she and her teammates are focused on making the season a good one.

“It was kind of sad at the start because we’re both seniors, so we weren’t quite ready to start yet,” she said. “Now that this is our second meet, we’re having a lot of fun and we’re ready to start the season.”

Herscher was the lone girls team from the area to qualify for state as a team last season, with O’Connor (38th) and Venckauskas (154th) as their top two finishers.

Getting back is certainly on the mind for the Tigers, especially for Venckauskas, O’Connor and their fellow seniors.

“Definitely making it back to state [is a goal] in our final year, to go out with a bang,” Venckauskas. “I would love to make it there with my team. It’s just a great experience to be there with all my friends.”