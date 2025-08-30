Herscher royalty: 6-term Mayor Ray Schneider leads 104th annual parade

Ray Schneider, former mayor and longtime resident of Herscher, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Herscher Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (Lee Provost)

Former six-term Herscher Mayor Ray Schneider has often been in the lead car for the village’s annual Labor Day Parade.

Schneider, however, has never been the sole key figure in the long-running event through the heart of the village.

That situation will be rectified Monday.

Schneider, 70, who served a pair of three-term mayoral stints for this western Kankakee County community, concluding in 2021, will be this year’s parade grand marshal for the 104th annual Herscher Labor Day celebration.

Born and raised in this small community as well as a 1973 graduate of its high school, Schneider said he was overwhelmed when he received the call noting his selection.

“My jaw dropped,” he said about being informed by the Labor Day Parade Committee. “I’m truly honored by this.”

Schneider served a pair of three-term mayoral terms, first taking office in 1989.

He then left near the conclusion of his third term due to a significant change in his job duties with Chicago Bridge & Iron.

For 10 years, beginning in 1998, he was based across the world in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he took on a position in the company’s purchasing department.

He later became its purchasing manager for the region, which included southern Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, India and Pakistan.

As gas projects expanded in the Eastern Hemisphere, Schneider took on a position as project procurement manager for larger projects in those areas as well as in Russia.

After a 10-year stint there, he transferred back to Illinois to the CB&I office in Plainfield, where he eventually was promoted to senior project procurement manager.

Upon his return, he could not separate himself from the mayoral office in Herscher. He ran and won a fourth mayoral term in 2009 and served until the conclusion of his sixth term in 2021.

To say Herscher and its residents run deep through Schneider’s veins would best be described as an understatement.

Herscher is his life. Despite having traveled to a considerable number of places throughout the world, Herscher has always been home.

Schneider is far from a rookie when it comes to the village’s long-standing parade. As mayor, he rode in its lead police vehicle numerous times.

He, however, never had a seat in the parade’s third group. The third parade entry follows the police vehicle and the color guard. This vehicle, a golf cart, carries the parade marshal.

This year, it will serve Schneider and his wife, Sally.

‘Outstanding choice’

The Labor Day Parade Committee reviews the nominations. A typical year nets four to five candidates.

When Schneider’s name came in, committee co-Chairman Dave Ruder had a feeling it would be hard to pass up such an accomplished candidate.

“Ray’s always been involved in the community. It was a pretty easy pick,” Ruder said.

However, Ruder joked, after being in the parade’s lead vehicle on so many occasions, the former mayor may view his seat on the golf cart as a demotion.

“He’s a great guy. This is well deserved,” Ruder said.

Parade co-Chair Nicole Smolkovich described Schneider as a “positive presence” within the village.

Current Mayor Shannon Sweeney, now in his second term, termed the Schneider selection as an “outstanding choice.”

Simply put, Sweeney said, Herscher would not be in its positive position if it were not for Schneider and his dedication.

“This community is grateful for his service, and we are pleased to see he’s not retiring to Florida. His selection was a no-brainer,” Sweeney said.

He added: “There was always a sense of ease when he ran for mayor. It was comforting to have him on the ballot.”

Schneider would likely downplay such praise. He simply notes that he was part of a team that worked to make Herscher a family-friendly community.

And speaking of work, Schneider has been working to perfect the all-important parade marshal wave.

For once, Schneider, the Herscher Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year, is somewhat unsure of himself.

“I’m still working on what kind of wave it should be,” he said.

Herscher will find out Monday.