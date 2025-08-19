Bourbonnais celebrates 150th birthday with 5th annual Food Truck Fest

C'mia Terrell, left, walks with 8-year-olds Calise and Cali Smith, center, and 6-year-old Chance Long, all of Bourbonnais, during the 5th annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Ella Langellier for Shaw Local N)

The 5th annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest rolled through The Grove on Saturday as the village celebrated its 150th birthday with a day full of live music, food and family fun.

The festival featured more than 20 food trucks, a kids zone with contests all day long and a free concert celebrating the Bourbonnais’ Sesquicentennial milestone.

Acoustic performers filled the afternoon as the evening lineup commemorated the decades with Maggie Speaks performing with national celebrity entertainers, which included former Temptations lead singers Barrington ‘Bo’ Henderson and Glenn Leonard (1960’s), former Kansas lead singer John Elefante (1970’s), Starship lead singer Mickey Thomas (1980’s) and Smash Mouth lead singer Zach Goode (1990’s).