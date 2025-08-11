Harris trial gets pushed to early 2026

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, right, and defensive attorney Cierra Norris address an issue with Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott during court proceedings for Xandria Harris on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

The trial of Xandria Harris will be pushed back to February 2026 at the earliest.

The news came near the end of a Friday motion hearing which lasted nearly three and a half hours.

Together, attorneys on both sides filed nine pre-trial motions to argue before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe agreed to start the trial Sept. 8. It is expected to last two weeks.

Harris’ co-defendant and boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounded retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan was convicted of murder, attempted murder and endangering the lives of his three children when he shot the two Bradley officers.

Harris is facing the same charges.

Bradshaw-Elliott sentenced Sullivan to natural life in prison for Rittmanic’s murder and 80 years, plus natural life, for the attempted murder of Bailey.

Norris told the court that her team is 75% ready for the trial.

Defense attorney Cierra Norris makes a statement during court proceedings for Xandria Harris, left, in Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

However, the associate who was handling the case, Gloria Smith, abruptly left Norris’ firm. Her last court appearance representing Harris was July 8, 2024, according to court records.

Norris said Smith worked for her three years and left after being admitted to practice law in Illinois.

Norris said they were working hard to get up to speed.

“You’re not ready,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“If you’re asking me the honest truth,” Norris said.

Bradshaw-Elliott said: “Honest truth.”

“I am not ready,” Norris said.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott gestures to defense attorney Cierra Norris during court proceedings for Xandria Harris on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Could I have been, and did I have enough time if I had not passed the reins to another associate? Yes, I did it in good faith.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe was dumbfounded about Smith being allowed to practice without a law license.

Norris said Smith had permission.

“She seemed like she was doing a good job,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“You don’t know what happened internally,” Norris said.

One thing Bradshaw-Elliott said was she does not want this case to come back after an appellate court ruled the continuance should have been allowed.

“I do not want to try a case twice,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“I don’t want to put either one of the families through the emotion that I saw them go through in the Sullivan case. I don’t want to put you through it again until I know that everybody is ready for trial,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.