Manteno armed robber suspect arrested

Manteno police arrested Kassidy E. Johnson of Manteno after he allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint Thursday in Manteno.

The 20-year-old Johnson was charged with armed robbery, Manteno police said.

Johnson was arrested Friday following an investigation.

About 4:47 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Marquette Place South for an armed robbery that took place 30 minutes earlier.

The 29-year-old victim told police he was riding his bicycle to work when he stopped at the intersection of First and Walnut streets.

The victim said he was approached by a man, later identified as Johnson, who asked him for a dollar.

Johnson then asked the victim for his bike, which he refused to do. It was at that point when Johnson is alleged to have pulled a knife on the victim and asked for the backpack he was wearing.

The victim said he gave Johnson cash from his wallet and rode to work and called police.