KCC names Whitelow director of Continuing Education and Business Partnerships

Melanie Whitelow is the new director of Continuing Education and Business Partnerships at Kankakee Community College.

In this role, Whitelow will oversee KCC’s customized training and continuing education area, which serves business, industry, public service and community members. She will also work directly with local employers to build partnerships which strengthen the skills of both current and potential employees, according to a KCC news release.

Whitelow has a bachelor’s degree in physical anthropology and a master’s degree in education with a concentration in workforce education and development, both from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. In 2024, she earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Chicago State University, according to the release.

Her administrative background includes roles at Southern Illinois University, Chicago State University College of Education, and Governors State University’s office of the vice president of Administration and Finance.