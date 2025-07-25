Birth announcements: Kankakee County - July 26, 2025

Riverside Healthcare announced the following births on July 23:

Charlie Rasmussen and Brittany Mather, Kankakee, girl, Suzie Lee, July 15, fourth child.

Jaevontae Williams and Sherresse Richardson, Kankakee, girl, Ja’Riah Kay’orr, July 15.

Stephen and Nicole Cole, St. Anne, girl, Wrenley Paige, July 15, third child.

Eddye Carreola-Marcado and Marissa Crawford, Kankakee, boy, Braxton Oaks, July 16, first child.

Quoneil Stanback and Cornelia Williams, Kankakee, girl, Zo’Elle Mi’Joy, July 17, fourth child.

Eddie and Molly Kennedy, Kankakee, girl, Grace Violet, July 17, second child.

Chris and Mariah Gagnon, Kankakee, girl, Isla Grace, July 18, third child.

Charles Law and Cynthia Perez, Kankakee, boy, Clayton David, July 18, first child.

Stephen Henley and Kadijah Taylor, Kankakee, girl, Aaliyah Monae Latrice, July 18, fourth child.

Charmaine Green, Gardner, boy, Ezekiel Matthew, July 19, fourth child.

Vincent and Taylor Velazquez, Momence, boy, Sutton Wayne, July 19, fourth child.

Justin and Kelsey Fields, Bourbonnais, boy, Bentley Eugene, July 20, first child. The mother is the former Kelsey Billington.