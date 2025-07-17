July 17, 2025
Yoga on the Prairie offered at Perry Farm Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Wildflowers thrive at Perry Farm Park in the summer of 2021.

This summer, the Bourbonnais Township Park District is offering Yoga on the Prairie, a free outdoor yoga program in partnership with Limber Mind & Body Wellness Studio.

Sessions will be held on Saturday mornings – July 19, July 26, and Aug. 2 – from 8 to 9 a.m. in the field near the Exploration Station at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Dr., Bourbonnais.

Open to individuals age 12 and older, this all-levels yoga class invites participants to unwind, reset and connect with nature.

An adult must accompany participants under age 18. Advance registration is required at btpd.org; click on “Register Online.”

“Practicing yoga outdoors provides a grounding, restorative experience that helps reset both the body and the mind,” Recreation Supervisor Megan Basham said. “It’s a peaceful way to start the day and enjoy the natural beauty of Perry Farm Park.”

Participants are advised to bring water, wear comfortable clothing and consider sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Participants are invited to take this opportunity to breathe deeply, stretch freely and center themselves in a scenic and welcoming environment.

For information or to register, visit btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.