Forest Preserve District of Will County events for the week of July 28

Sign up today for Camp Willco, an adults-only campout, on Aug. 2 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. (Provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 28. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Trivia Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, Mistwood Golf Club, Romeoville. Gather a team of up to six people and enjoy an evening of friendly competition, food and beverages (including beer and wine) to support The Nature Foundation. Prizes will be awarded. Ages 21 or older; $50 per person. Register by Sunday, July 20.

Discovery Isle – Insects: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 31, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore the world of insects through hands-on investigation with sweep nets, bug boxes and pinned specimens. All ages; free. This is a drop-in program.

First Time Fishing: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn fishing basics and try your hand at casting and reeling in this beginner-friendly workshop. Ages 7 or older; $5 per person. Register by Wednesday, July 30.

Rooftop Hummingbird Hangout: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 31, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Watch hummingbirds from the green roof and enjoy self-guided activities to learn about these tiny fliers. All ages; free.

Klash of the Teen Kayakers: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, Monee Reservoir. Teens can test their paddling skills in a friendly kayaking competition with games, instruction and popsicles. Ages 13–17; $20 per person. Register by Wednesday, July 30.

Klash of the Kayakers: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, Monee Reservoir. Adults can enjoy kayaking games and challenges after a brief skills refresher. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by Wednesday, July 30.

Meet a Beekeeper: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 2, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Talk with a local beekeeper and learn about the art of beekeeping. All ages; free.

Camp Willco: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township. Take a break with an adults-only campout including optional activities and time to unplug. Take time to read, play lawn games, make new friends and unplug. Meals, beverages and snacks must be provided on your own. Ages 21 or older; $5 per person. Register by Monday, July 28.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights: 11 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 3, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Relax with seated yoga followed by a guided exploration of nature’s seasonal highlights. Ages 14 or older; free. Register by Saturday, Aug. 2.