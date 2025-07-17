College Corner

Eastern Illinois University honors

Two area students, Luke Denny, of Manhattan, and Lucas Kisner, of Dwight, received Eastern Illinois University’s 2025 Distinguished Senior Award.

Honorees must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and be set to graduate in Spring, Summer, or Fall 2025. Students are selected based on their academic success, leadership in student organizations, involvement in service activities, and commitment to the EIU community.

University of Arkansas Chancellor’s List

Blake Huston of Gardner, Electrical Engineering; and Addison Mitchell of Manteno, Teach K-12 Physical Education/Health; were named to the University of Arkansas’ Spring 2025 Chancellor’s List.

To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, undergraduate students must attain a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

All students on the Chancellor’s List also automatically earn recognition on the university’s Dean’s List, which includes scholars with a minimum 3.75 grade-point average.

Millikin High Dean’s List

Delaney Balmer, of Peotone, has made the High Dean’s List for Spring 2025 at Millikin University.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.

Millikin University Dean’s List

Four area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at Millikin University: Aidan Kostbade, of Coal City; Gabe Hobson, of Bourbonnais; Alyssa Dralle, of Manteno; Jupiter Holcomb, of Manhattan,; and Brandon Johnson, of Kankakee.

Eastern Illinois University Dean’s List

Eastern Illinois University recently announced its Spring 2025 Dean’s List.

It included area students: Thomas Bocek, of Beecher, Alli Hausman, of Coal City, Kylie Jackson, of Coal City, Lucas Kisner, of Dwight, Samuel Ramirez, of Kankakee, Mariel Camargo, of Kankakee, Madeline Shold, of Bourbonnais, Abby Bertrand, of Bourbonnais, Persephone Gordon, of Bradley, Nathan Kohn, of Clifton, Peyton Daniel, of Gilman, Mia Robbins, of Manteno, Hunter Soyer, of Manteno, Alexander Konopka, of Manteno, Aubrey Ogibovic, of Momence, Maria Provo, of Sheldon, Haven Barrett, of Watseka, and Hope Aaron, of Watseka.

This honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.8 or higher and is a testament to these Panthers’ dedication to academic excellence.

Bismarck State College President’s Honor Roll

Alex Mccawley, Coal City, has been named to the Bismarck State College President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2025 semester.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.