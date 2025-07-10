Crash claims life of Danforth man

Ryan G. Walters, of Danforth, died in a motorcycle accident Monday on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

At approximately 4:31 p.m., the 30-year-old Walters was driving a Harley-Davidson traveling north on I-57. Walters ran off the roadway, Illinois State Police said.

Walters was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

The I-57 northbound lanes were closed at approximately 4:39 p.m. and reopened at about 7:10 p.m., state police said.

No further information is available at this time, state police said.