KCC hires new coordinator for equity, diversity, inclusion

Melany Villagomez is the new coordinator for equity, diversity, and inclusion at KCC. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

The new coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion at Kankakee Community College is Melany Villagomez.

“Melany is passionate about student advocacy and nurturing a culture of belonging,” said Kendra Souligne, KCC director of financial aid and student engagement, in a news release. “She will strive for not only the representation of all students, but to also foster an environment in which students find their personal road to success through mentorship and collaboration.”

Villagomez is primarily responsible for KCC’s Center for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, along with internal and external cultural programming and messaging from the EDI Center, Souligne said.

She also will develop a new student success mentorship program. Her role includes assisting all students to find pertinent resources as they start college as well as support to stay enrolled to meet their academic goals.

“As the new Coordinator of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, I am honored to return to Kankakee Community College, my alma mater, to continue fostering a culture where every student feels seen, supported and empowered,” Villagomez said in the release. “My goal is to build on the invaluable work already in motion and expand efforts that celebrate diversity and advance equity across campus in an effort to foster a culture of acceptance and belonging.”

Villagomez previously served as the Family Advocacy Center program lead at the Spanish Community Center, where she coordinated services and provided case management for underrepresented groups and low-income families. She has also worked for the city of Kankakee Mayor’s Office and Midland States Bank.

A first-generation college graduate, Villagomez has an associate degree from KCC and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in global studies from Governors State University.

KCC’s Center for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion offers computers, a printer, free snacks and beverages, as well as an assortment of diverse books and resources to broaden horizons. Events are frequently held in the space, and it is open at other times as a gathering space.