Riverside given Cigna building

The former Cigna building in Bourbonnais has been donated to Riverside Healthcare. The long-vacant building is adjacent to the healthcare system’s Health Fitness Center and expanding campus in Bourbonnais along North Convent Street. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS – The long-vacant former Cigna property in Bourbonnais has been given to Riverside Healthcare.

Riverside shared the news Friday afternoon.

The 155,000-square-foot property at 4882 N. Convent Ave., Bourbonnais, has been largely vacant since 2015.

According to the Bourbonnais Township Assessor’s Office, the property had a 2024 value of more than $8.25 million.

The property had been the home for Cigna insurance from 2000 to 2015 and at one point had about 1,200 people working at the site.

Cigna transitioned to having its staffers working from home, and the need for a large office was no longer necessary.

The property had been owned by BHCP of Bourbonnais LLC, of Encino, California, an offshoot of Hager Pacific Properties of Encino, since 2006.

The company had marketed the property since Cigna announced its plans to pull out of the space.

The company had tried numerous ways to promote interest for the property but was unsuccessful in finding a buyer.

Riverside was approached about the donation within the last few weeks, officials noted.

Over time, there were thoughts of using it for a school or turning at least a portion of it into a residential property.

Nothing ever materialized, however, for the location at the intersection of Rout 45/52 and St. George Road.

The property is now in possession of Riverside Healthcare. The medical system has not formulated any plans for the site.

The complex is adjacent to the health care system’s health fitness center.

“Having recently learned about the donation, we don’t yet have a specific purpose for it, but its location, immediately north of our Bourbonnais campus, provides for natural synergy to the growing services we offer there,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said.

Kambic said that in pursuit of the health system’s mission to provide high-quality health care services to the community, “we will be working with our leadership team and board of directors to determine the best use for the property.”

As a nonprofit, Kambic said, “Riverside is fortunate to have a history of receiving gifts like this.”

He noted that in 2012, Riverside was given three buildings in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee.

The Meadowview buildings have provided space for a number of patient-facing and support services.

Riverside Healthcare has more than 40 locations throughout Kankakee, Iroquois, Will and Grundy counties.

“We are fortunate to receive gifts like this, which aid in our ability to expand care and accessibility for our community,” Kambic said.