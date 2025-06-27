Fireworks schedule for Kankakee County, surrounding area

Spectators watch from the riverbank near Momence’s Island Park during the fireworks show on July 4, 2024. The Momence Independence Day Celebration will take place on Thursday, July 3, 2025 beginning at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Celebrations for America’s 249th birthday are planned, and there are various opportunities to catch fireworks and fun in Kankakee County and beyond.

THURSDAY

Manteno

Festivities are from 7-11 p.m. Thursday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. Fireworks at dusk.

Momence

On Thursday will be the Independence Day Celebration in Momence. Food trucks, entertainment and live music begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. near the Island Park footbridge.

Union Hill

The rural village will host fireworks at 9 p.m. Thursday. Food will be available from Union Hill Cafe and vendors starting at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Kankakee

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, as the city of Kankakee hosts its annual Independence Day celebration. Admission is $20 per carload.

There will be live music by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Kankakee Municipal Band and the KVSO.

Fireworks are set for approximately 9 p.m. and will be 25 minutes long. All proceeds benefit the KVSO. Food concessions will also be available.

Beecher

Running Wednesday through Saturday is the 2025 Beecher 4th of July Festival in Firemen’s Park, 673 Penfield St. On Friday, the Ryan Craig Band plays from 7-11 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to villageofbeecher.org.

Dwight

On Friday, fireworks are launched from Garrett Park. Spectators may gather in the grassy area at the far east ball field (Washington and Williams). Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Watseka

Come celebrate Our Nation’s Birthday on Friday with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. (or dusk), south of the Iroquois County Courthouse. Park at the county administrative building, courthouse parking lot or at the high school parking lot by the softball field.

SATURDAY

Aroma Park

Fireworks & Cheeseburgers on the River will be on Saturday, July 5. Food is available at 5 p.m., the band Midnight plays at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.). Free parking.

St. Anne

The village is celebrating the holiday alongside its 175th anniversary with a day-long event on Saturday, July 5, ending with fireworks coordinated to music set for 9 p.m. at the Community Park.

Live music will be the James Michael Travis Band from 6 - 8 p.m. and Hurricane Gumbo Band from 9 - 11 p.m. Other activities include a 2 p.m. Ecumenical Service at the Catholic Church pavilion, a 4 p.m. patriotic parade ending at the park and a 5 p.m. Cruise Night car show. Kids bounce houses and the beer tent open at 4 p.m.