Prospective students invited to campus for ‘Explore KCC Day’

KCC students Johnetta Whitmire (left) and Khylan McKennie (right) work on classwork at the college, which will host an Explore KCC Day on July 9. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

KANKAKEE – Prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during an Explore KCC Day on July 9.

The event will be noon to 2 p.m.

Explore KCC Day offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind.

There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.

For information and to register, visit visit.kcc.edu.

KCC is at 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

The college is planning two more Explore KCC Days this fall on Oct. 13 and Nov. 11.