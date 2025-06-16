All-Illinois Central Eight Conference baseball, softball teams

Wilmington's Lucas Rink throws a pitch during the Class 2A Beecher Sectional championship game against Bishop McNamara in May 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

With the 2025 baseball and softball seasons in the books in Illinois, the Illinois Central Eight Conference has put out its list of all-conference honorees.

Baseball

After winning both an conference title and a sectional championship for the second season in a row, Wilmington was well represented on the All-ICE baseball team.

The Wildcats had five players make the cut, led by a pair of seniors in Lucan Rink and Kyle Farrell. Juniors Ryan Kettman, Zach Ohlund and Dierks Geiss also made the cut. Head coach Mike Bushnell as named as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Coal City, fresh off a third-place finish in the ICE standings, tied the Wildcats by having five all-conference selections. They were seniors AJ Wills and Gabe McHugh and juniors Lance Cuddy, Ethan Olson and Gavin Berger.

Herscher finished second in the ICE last season and had four players recognized. The Tigers were represented pair of seniors named All-ICE in Payten Young and Logan Egerton. They were joined by junior Tanner Jones and sophomore Gaige Brown, one of only two sophomores named to the All-ICE team along with Lisle’s Hunter McGrath.

Manteno, fresh off a fourth-place finish and a regional title, had three players pick up conference honors in seniors Andrew Norred and Nolan Canfield and junior Connor Harrod.

Reed-Custer had three seniors named All-ICE in Landen Robinson, Alex Bielfeldt and Joe Bembenek. Peotone had a pair of honorees with seniors Ruben Velasco and Joe Hasse making the team.

Softball

Manteno's Jaz Manau fields a bunt and throws to first base during a game at Coal City Monday, May 12, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Manteno claimed its second straight ICE title in 2025, and with a 13-1 conference record, posted 12 or more conference wins for the fourth season in a row. The Panthers also had the most players of any team to make All-ICE this season.

In addition to head coach Josh Carlile being named Coach of the Year, five Panthers made the cut as players. Seniors Jaz Manau, Ava Peterson and Macy Iwanus were recognized, as were juniors Aubrie Goudreau and Sophie Peterson.

Second-place Wilmington posted its winningest season since 2019 this year and had four players earn All-ICE honors in Molly Southall, Nina Egizio, Keeley Walsh and Taylor Stefancic.

Coal City and Herscher, the conference’s third and fourth place teams, also had four players apiece make All-ICE after being key parts of regional title-winning teams. Kaycee Graf, Madi Peterson, Masyn Kuder and Khloe Picard were the Coalers that made the cut. For Herscher, it was RyLyn Adams, Keira Ahramovich, Anistin Hackley and Addy Whitaker that were recognized.

Reed-Custer senior Addison Hartman and sophomore Amber Syc were named All-ICE. Peotone junior Sophie Klawitter was the lone Blue Devils player selected.