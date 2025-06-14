Authorities seek public’s assistance in identifying drowning victim

KANKAKEE – The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the man whose body was recovered from the Kankakee River Friday.

The man is believed to be Hispanic, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, according to a release from Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is drowning pending results of toxicology reports.

If anyone knows someone matching this description and has been unable to make contact with them, or have seen this individual on home.business security footage, please contact the Kankakee County Coroner’s office or private message our Facebook page, Kankakee Detective Bureau, or KanComm Dispatch Center to pass along the information, the coroner’s office said.

The man was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a maroon T-shirt, and gray/white Adidas tennis shoes.

It is believed he would have last been seen at around 10 p.m., Tuesday near the Court Street bridge and surrounding areas, the release said.

On Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m. Kankakee fire and police investigated a report of a person jumping from the Court Street bridge at approximately.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said a witness told officers Tuesday they heard something hit the water. The witness said they heard a person cough and saw a body float downstream.

Firefighters searched the river and shoreline but were unable to find someone in the river.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, Kankakee police, and Illinois Department of Natural resources.

The man’s body was discovered in the river behind Riverside Medical Center at approximately 12:23 p.m., Friday, the release said.

Kankakee fire and police were dispatched at approximately 12:06 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning on the river just north of the Bird Park Boat Ramp, according to a news release from Kankakee Police and Fire departments..

On arrival, public bystanders indicated the location of a submerged individual downstream of Fisherman’s Park area, the release said.

Fire personnel launched a rescue boat and located the body.