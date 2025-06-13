Kankakee police arrest man for arson

KANKAKEE – Kankakee police arrested Carlos S. Vazquez, of Bourbonnais, on the charge of arson Friday.

The 27-year-old Vazquez is alleged to have started a detached garage on fire in the 400 block of South Elm Street in Kankakee.

Kankakee firefighters quickly extinguished that fire as well as a smaller fire in the alley, fire reports said. They were dispatched at approximately 12:30 a.m .

According to Kankakee police, an officer who responded to the fire observed a male running north up the alley.

Fire investigators and police apprehended Vazquez near the intersection of East Hickory Street and South Polar Avenue, according to police and fire reports.

A backpack recovered from Vazquez had a strong odor of gasoline, police said.

While trying to identify Vazquez, he told officials he dropped his wallet near the garage. Fire personnel found it, police said.

The damage, which was estimated at $7,000, was limited to the garage and there were no injuries, according to fire officials.

Kankakee firefighters were assisted by Bourbonnais and Limestone fire departments.