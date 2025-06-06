Jonathan Ward Skills Camp returns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Kankakee native Jonathan Ward, gray shirt, gives instructions to campers at his third annual Skills Camp at Bishop McNamara, Ward's alma mater, in June 2022. (Mason Schweizer)

Returning for its sixth year, the Jonathan Ward Skills Camp has become one of the area’s most popular free youth football camps, and figures to be again next weekend.

Ward, a Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate who now plays running back and special teams for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will host this year’s camp Saturday, June 14, at Kankakee High School.

Registration for the free camp will be held on site from 11-11:45 a.m. Skills camp will go from 12-2 p.m., and after breaking for an hour, the camp’s inaugural 7-on-7 tournament will go from 3-5 p.m. The camp is free for boys and girls of all ages.