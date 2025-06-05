Riverside Healthcare offers new PET/CT technology

The imaging services team at Riverside Healthcare celebrates cutting the ribbon on the new PET/CT scanner on May 21 during an open house event. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

BOURBONNAIS – The days of stepping inside a mobile trailer for a CT scan or an MRI are a thing of the past – at least for Riverside Healthcare.

The health care organization has expanded imaging technology at the Bourbonnais Campus by installing three new medical imaging units offering quicker results with shorter wait times. The Riverside Bourbonnais Clinic Imaging Refresh Project consists of a newly constructed 5,000 square-foot imaging suite at the Riverside Medical Plaza, 300 Riverside Drive.

The new PET/CT scanner is the region’s first and only permanent technology of its type. It offers easier and more timely scheduling options for patients and eliminates the reliance on mobile scanners that visit the area weekly or monthly. Additionally, new MRI and CT machines were installed.

“Riverside is proud to introduce our new state-of-the-art CT and MRI scanners and the region’s first and only permanent PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scanning technology,” said Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic. “These cutting-edge upgrades at our Bourbonnais Campus are already elevating the patient experience and equipping our staff with invaluable resources.”

A mobile MRI unit is still provided at Riverside’s Watseka campus.

Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic speaks during a May 21 open house celebrating upgraded imaging services at Riverside Medical Plaza in Bourbonnais. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

During an open house and ribbon-cutting event on May 21, Kambic and Riverside’s Director of Imaging Services Kate Eschbach shared their gratitude to those who made these services possible and shared the story of a patient whose life has already been positively impacted by the permanent machinery. They said this project was years in the making.

Eschbach’s team of 15 were all on hand for the event, giving attendees tours of the machinery which also include a CT machine and an MRI machine.

The primary service lines utilizing the technology include oncology, neurology and cardiology. It will also be used by orthopedics.

Also in attendance at the open house were several representatives from the village of Bourbonnais, including newly elected Mayor Jeff Keast, who shared remarks about Riverside’s continued investment in the community and its partnership with the village to bring the highest-quality services to Bourbonnais residents and beyond.

For information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.