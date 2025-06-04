Manteno board questions excavating work on Thies Park renovations

Costs regarding renovations at Manteno's Thies Park came into question on Monday. (Tiffany Blanchette)

MANTENO – A cost overrun on the Thies Park renovations caused the Manteno Village Board to pause payment on some of the work.

In a Monday vote on the payment of bills amounting to $692,890, some objections were raised by Trustee Mike Barry, who expressed concern over the final cost compared to the original estimate.

These concerns specifically addressed the costs incurred by the Thies Park renovations.

“I understand that there was an estimate,” Barry said. “I understand that that cost went way over the estimate, with no fault of our own, [but] with fault of our engineering.”

Barry went on to say “It’s not a $1,000 mistake, it’s $40,000.”

These costs were incurred largely over dirt excavation, the scope of which was far larger than initially anticipated. After being amended to temporarily exclude the contested payments to the contractor for the excavating, the motion passed unanimously.

The board will review the work on the excavating before approving the payment.

Also on the board’s agenda was a planned vote for an omnibus package including a motion to approve an amended contract with Chris LaRocque, the village administrator; a motion to approve the purchase of a safety arrow/impact trailer for public works; a resolution to adopt an athletic facility tournament policy; as well as a motion to approve signage for the Rock Creek Wildflower Area.

These resolutions were passed unanimously. LaRocque’s amended contract included his $30,000 stipend to do the work as building and zoning director.

After the meeting, Mayor Annette LaMore said “Our board is trying to work together.”

During public comment, one resident brought up an issue of reckless driving in the village, and whether the village could install speed bumps. The board said it would take it under advisement at the next public safety and health committee meeting.