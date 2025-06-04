Man charged with endangering life of child

KANKAKEE — A Chebanse man who allegedly left an infant unattended inside a van Tuesday was arrested by Kankakee police.

Police arrested Sean D. McHugh, of Chebanse, after he allegedly left an infant unattended inside a van.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged the 36-year-old McHugh with endangering the life of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Court Street about an infant left unattended inside a vehicle.

An officer located an infant inside a van in a parking lot. Witnesses said the van possibly had been there for several hours, police said.

Officers were able to get into the vehicle. The baby was found to be breathing. Medical personnel took the baby to the hospital to be checked out.

“Sean was very nonchalant and calm about the situation, which I felt was out of place for someone who had just found their infant had been locked in a hot car for an extended period,” the officer said in his report.