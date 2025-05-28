5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

Sunset Stroll & Slow Roll in Downtown Kankakee: 6 - 10 p.m., Friday, 100 block of North Schuyler Avenue. Kick off the summer season with live music, local vendors, great eats and community vibes—while the sun sets against the backdrop of the historic downtown. A slow roll community bike ride kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. from the South Side Social Club and Mothpoint, as well as street performers and food vendors from downtown eateries. Adults 21+ can stroll with purchased beverages. For more information, visit downtownkankakee.com.

Family Night Out: 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, Perry Farm Park. Join the Bourbonnais Township Park District for its annual Family Night Out celebration. Carnival games, face paint and obstacle courses are joined by The Willows band from Chicago. Admission is $10 per carload. For more information, visit btpd.org/park-district-events/family-night-out.

Glazin’ the Trail Family Fun Run/Walk: 9 a.m., Saturday, Kankakee Community College. Join the Catholic Charities for the 3rd annual Glazin’ the Trail 2K/5K on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Walk, run, eat donuts and support the programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet in Kankakee County. Participants ages 12 and under are free. Price for the Sprinkle Sprint 2K is about $40, Donut Dash 5K is about $50 through May 30. To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2025/103540/glazin-the-trail.

Strawberry Jazz Festival: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday, Northfield Square Mall. Join the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County for a jazzy, strawberry-filled day. Artists, crafters, four stages of live entertainment, kids’ creativity zone, food trucks, strawberries and more will be available. Admission, parking and entertainment are free. Visit communityartscouncil.org for more details.

Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods Festival: Noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, Manteno’s Square on Second. Head to Manteno for a day of celebrating veterans. Hosted by nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, live music, craft vendors, and a resource fair will be accompanied by BBQ and Strongman competitions as well as food trucks, raffles and a car show. Visit projectheadspaceandtiming.org for more information.

This list is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. Submit your events for consideration to The Daily Journal’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-journal/local-events.

To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.