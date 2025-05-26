2 injured in Sunday crash on Kankakee-Will County line

GRANT PARK – A two-vehicle crash Sunday at the Kankakee/Will County Line sent both drivers to the hospital.

The crash occurred about 9:22 a.m. Sunday at Illinois Route 1 and 12000N Road, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2006 Mazda Tribute operated by 23-year-old Erin Kimball, of Fairfield, was traveling west on 12000N Road.

A 2014 Freightliner tractor-semi trailer operated by 48-year-old Justin Hunte of Momence, was traveling south on Illinois Route 1, state police said.

Kimball failed to stop and entered the intersection, striking the semi, state police said.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Kimball was issued a ticket for disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, state police

No further information is available, state police said.