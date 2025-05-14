Police memorial ceremony set for Thursday

A wreath is laid at the base of the Kankakee County fallen officers memorial wall where 17 names are engraved at the annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse in 2024. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE - The annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring Kankakee County officers is set for Thursday.

It will take place at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The event is part of the annual National Police Week (May 11-17). It includes Peace Officers Memorial Day on Thursday.

This week is dedicated to honoring and remembering law enforcement officers, particularly those who have died in the line of duty.

The courthouse memorial is on the northeast corner of South Harrison Avenue and East Court Street.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will emcee the ceremony.

This year’s keynote speaker is DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

In February, Mendrick announced he was running as a Republican for governor. He has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement, including the last seven years as DuPage County’s sheriff.