Zonta Club honors Woman of Achievement, scholarship winners

Barbi Brewer-Watson accepts the Woman of Achievement Award. Amy LaFine, Zonta Club of Kankakee president, is at the podium. (Sub)

The Zonta Club of Kankakee hosted a Zonta After Hours event honoring its Woman of Achievement recipient, Barbi Brewer-Watson and scholarship recipients on April 29 at the Kankakee Country Club.

Brewer-Watson was selected for her dedication, compassion and innovation to the Kankakee County community connecting people and firms to opportunities and resources that will help them thrive in Kankakee.

Brewer-Watson is the executive director of the Economic and Community Development Agency for the city of Kankakee. Her role with the city of Kankakee allows her to work alongside many businesses and organizations in neighborhoods across the city. She is an active member of Kankakee County and volunteers for many local nonprofit organizations. Kankakee is home to Brewer-Watson and her husband, Michael, and their dog, Snickers.

The Zonta Club of Kankakee has been recognizing Woman of Achievement yearly, since 1988. Woman of Achievement recipients are selected for their dedication, service and mentorship that has made a lasting impact on the lives of local women and children.

The event also showcased Young Women in Leadership Scholarship recipient, Casey Cromwell, who is a senior at Momence High School and Woman in Business Leadership Award recipient, Brianne Meehan, who is a junior at Olivet Nazarene University.