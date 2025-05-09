KCC commencement ceremony, speaker scheduled

Melvina Calvin-Edwards will be Kankakee Community College's 2025 commencement speaker and receive an Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award at the May 17 ceremony. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

More than 350 students will receive degrees and certificates at the 56th annual Kankakee Community College commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 17 in the George H. Ryan Gymnasium in the college’s Activities Building.

The speaker at KCC’s ceremony will be Melvina Calvin-Edwards, a sergeant on the Kankakee Police Department and assistant professor/ program coordinator of law enforcement and criminal justice programs at KCC.

Passionate about providing students with a hands-on, immersive learning experience in law enforcement, Calvin-Edwards has 19 years of experience as an instructor at KCC and as a police officer, according to a KCC news release.

After attending KCC, Calvin-Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, a master’s degree from Governors State University in University Park, and a doctorate from Olivet Nazarene University.

Calvin-Edwards also will be recognized as KCC’s Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member for the 2024-25 academic year.

Calvin-Edwards brings a real-world approach to the classroom, using simulations, mock crime scenes, student presentations, and the MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives) Simulation Lab to help students develop confidence, leadership and investigative skills, according to the release.

Sherry Kinzler, will be recognized as the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Member. Kinzler returned to college at age 50 to earn a master’s degree, fulfilling her dream of bringing American Sign Language courses to KCC.

Students say her sign-language classes are not only educational, but also energizing and welcoming spaces where growth is celebrated, the release states.

2025 Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Member Sherry Kinzler will be recognized at Kankakee Community College's 56th annual commencement ceremony May 17. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

Charli Palmateer will be honored as a member of the All-Illinois Academic Team, a special recognition based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community. Palmateer is earning an Associate in Arts degree and will transfer to Governors State University.

2025 graduate and All-Illinois Academic Team member Charli Palmateer will be recognized at Kankakee Community College's 56th annual commencement ceremony on May 17. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

The recipient of the John M. Fulton Distinguished Alumni Award is Yamei Rohlfs, who earned a GED from KCC and an associate degree in YEAR.

Rohlfs then earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration at Western Governors University and a master’s degree from the same university. Rohlfs is an intake case management supervisor for Banyan Treatment Center. Her family hosts international students and works to place other students with host families. Rohlfs also serves as an alderwoman in her community.

2025 John M. Fulton Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Yamei Rohlfs will be recognized at Kankakee Community College's 56th annual commencement ceremony on May 17. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Community College)

The ceremony will stream live on commencement.kcc.edu. Social media users can use #KCCgrad2025 to congratulate graduates.

The ceremony will last about 90 minutes.

For guests needing assistance or special accommodations, entry will begin at 8:45 a.m. General seating is from 9 - 9:55 a.m. Guests are asked not to bring balloons and other large items that could obstruct the view of others. The college also will have overflow rooms with live streams of the ceremony.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.