Kankakee police arrest Kentucky shooting suspect

KANKAKEE — A man wanted for a shooting that occurred last month in Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested Monday by Kankakee police.

According to media reports, 32-year-old Cortez Gray was wanted by Paducah police for allegedly firing multiple rounds at another group of men during an argument between the two groups on April 19.

The charges against Gray include first degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Paducah police said at approximately 2 p.m. they responded to a disturbance in an alley on the 2400 block of Ohio Street.

Gray fled the scene before officers arrived, Paducah police said.

Besides the Paducah arrest warrant, Gray was wanted on arrest warrants out of Kankakee and Grundy counties, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department booking information.

Two other men — Darrian Scarbrough and Dorian Lewis — were arrested the day of the incident following an investigation.

Paducah police said Scarbrough allegedly hid a bag in a carport that contained a gun, marijuana, and Xanax. They allege Lewis also fired a gun during the argument.

According to Paducah police, Scarbrough is facing charges of possession of a firearm

by a convicted felon, third degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a gun and disposition of a firearm. Lewis faces a charge of first degree wanton endangerment.