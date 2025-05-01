Meet Lovina Eicher

"The Cherished Table" is a collection of recipes and stories on Amish life and tradition. (sub)

Lovina Eicher, whose Lovina’s Amish Kitchen column is featured every Monday in the Daily Journal, will be appearing from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Kankakee Public Library.

Eicher, a best-selling author, will be promoting her recent book “The Cherished Table” at this free event. “The Cherished Table” is a collection of more than 100 recipes and heartwarming stories from her Amish community.

With chapters on breakfast, baked goods and others, offers meal inspiration accompanied by photos that capture Amish life and traditions. Those who purchase the new book will get a chance to chat with Eicher.

The library is at 201 E. Merchant St. in downtown Kankakee.