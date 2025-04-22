Threat forces Tri-Point school district to cancel classes today

Due to a threatening message directed at Tri-Point schools, classes were cancelled today at the district’s three schools.

The district’s elementary school is located in Kempton, its upper elementary and junior high is located in Piper City and the high school is in Cullom.

According to the 2023-24 Illinois Report Card, there were 374 students in the district.

The district is located 37 miles south and west of downtown Kankakee.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Jay Bennett said they were made aware of an anonymous threatening message “in the very early hours of this morning.”

“Due to the timing of the threat and with student and staff safety as our top priority, we have made the decision to cancel classes for today,” Bennett said in a letter that was posted on the district’s Facebook page.

“Administration will be working closely with the local law enforcement throughout the day to determine the credibility of the threat and plans to move forward.”

Bennett said the district will update later in the day when more details are available.