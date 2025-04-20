Kankakee girls take fifth at Kays Co-ed Meet: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Track and field

Kays Co-ed Invite: Kankakee’s girls track and field team placed fifth out of 13 teams and the boys team placed seventh out of 15 teams as hosts of the Kays Co-ed Invite on Saturday. The girls team had 75 points and the boys had 41. Herscher also competed placing sixth on the boys side (48.5 points) and seventh on the girls side (45). Both Kenwood teams took first, the boys team with 153 points and the girls team with 118.5.

Four of the day’s events had local athletes finish in first, all on the girls side. Kankakee’s Jasiah Hawkins took first in the 400 m (59.97 s) with Jamya McMurty finishing close behind in second (1:00.00). DaMariana Tools took first in the 300 m hurdles (45.88 s) and was also on the 4x200 relay team with Ki’Asia Wilson, Essence Bell and Trinity Noble that took first (1:42.20). Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor took first in the 800 m (2:22.38).

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 8, Wheaton Academy 4: The Fightin’ Irish (10-4, 3-1 CCC) collected their third straight Chicagoland Christian Conference win on Saturday, heading on the road to complete the series sweep over Wheaton Academy. Devin Arbour and Max Rohr each hit a home run for the Irish, with Arbour hitting a two-run home run and Rohr hitting a solo shot. Callaghan O’Connor was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. Dom Panozzo picked up the win, recording nine strikeouts over five innings while allowing four hits and three runs, two of which were earned. He also went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run.

Normal Community 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Jace Boudreau’s single to lead off the game turned out to be the only hit for the Boilermakers (11-6) in a loss in the first game of a road doubleheader on Saturday. Bourdreau advanced to second on an error and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Ty Alderson. Alderson also drew a walk in the game, as did Liam Martin and Sam Frey, as the only three base runners for the Boilermakers after the first inning.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Normal Community 3: The Boilermakers (12-6) held on to win a nail biter in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader in Normal. They led 4-3 entering the bottom of the fifth and final inning, and after three straight one-out walks loaded the bases for the Ironmen, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jace Boudreau came into pitch. The second pitch of the at bat was lined to second baseman Jackson Cieslik, who threw to shortstop Keaton Allison to double up the runner and end the game.

Cieslik was 1 for 3 with a run out of the leadoff spot and Ajae Konik was 2 for 3 with two runs out of the two hole. Cooper Daugherty was 2 for 3 with a double and a run while Cody Freitas and Andrew Kubal were both 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Freitas also scored a run.

Milford 6, Beecher 1: With two outs in the top of the first inning, Milford strung together four straight singles, and with the help of a Beecher error, got out to a 3-0 lead. That was plenty of run support for Lucas Summer, who pitched five hitless innings to lead to Bearcats (7-7) past the Bobcats (6-8).

Summers walked two batters and allowed an unearned run in his five innings of work. He had six strikeouts. Beau Wright pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and no runs. Summers also went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Wright was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run and two steals. Caleb Clutteur was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

For Beecher, Ryan Cruz was 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. Chase Maher walked and scored on a sacrifice fly from Steven Fezler.

Morris 14, Coal City 4: The Coalers (13-3) took a loss at home on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader with Morris. They issued 13 walks as a team. Lance Cuddy was 1 for 3 with a run, Gabe McHugh was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, Dylan Young was 1 for 2 with two walks and Gavin Berger 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Ethan Olson had two walks and a run.

Coal City 3, Morris 2: Gavin Berger, AJ Wills and Ethan Olson each drove in a run in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader to help the Coalers (14-3) end the day with a home win. Berger walked in the first and scored on a groundout from Wills. Hayden Clark reached on a fielder’s choice in the second and scored on a triple from Olson, who was then driven on by a Berger single. Mason Hamilton pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, one earned, and striking out six batters. He retired the final five batters of the game in order.

Softball

Beecher 14, Momence 1: Ava Lorenzatti finished a single shy of the cycle for Beecher while also striking out 10 batters in five two-hit innings to lead the Bobcats to their 14th straight win to open the season. She went 3 for 3 out of the leadoff spot with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and a run. Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs while Alexa Gilva 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

For Momence (0-9), Sydnee Vanswol was 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Payton Wigmore drove in Vanswol with a squeeze bunt. Emma Varnak was was 1 for 2.

Beecher 15, Momence 0: Taylor Norkus tossed four perfect innings for the Bobcats (15-0) in a dominant outing in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with Momence (0-11). She struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced, including the final seven batter of the game. Beecher’s Ava Lorenzatti was 2 for 3 with a home run, her second of the day, three RBIs and two runs. Ava Olson, Ashley Lorenzatti and Allie Johnson each went 2 for 3 with Johnson and Lorenzatti having two RBIs apiece and Olson having one. Grace Wuest was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Momence’s Delilah Latham flew out in the first inning and Payton Wigmore was thrown out at first on a bunt attempt in the second as the two players to put the ball in play off of Norkus.

Girls soccer

Coaler Shootout

Kaneland 1, Coal City 0: The Coalers were shutout to open their home shootout on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (6-2-1).

Coal City 3, Princeton 1: Coal City bounced back to win its second game of the Coaler Shootout on Saturday to improve to 7-2-1 on the season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Peotone 1, Coal City 0: The Blue Devils (3-5-1) took down the Coalers (7-3-1) to close out the Coaler Shootout on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Peotone 5, Princeton 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils (2-5) as they opened up their time at the Coaler Shootout Saturday with their highest-scoring game of the season.

Peotone 2, Kaneland 2: The Blue Devils moved to 2-5-1 on the season with their tie in the second game of the Coaler Shootout. No individual stats were immediately available.