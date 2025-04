Herscher woman arrested in Iowa with stolen vehicle

HERSCHER – Herscher Police Chief Kurt Quick said Hannah Kroesh, 26, of Herscher, was arrested by Iowa State Patrol Monday for possession of a stolen vehicle from Herscher.

Kroesh is alleged to have stolen the family’s 2024 Jeep at 6 p.m. Sunday, Quick said.

Iowa State Patrol spotted Kroesh on Interstate 80, Quick said.

The stolen vehicle was entered into Law Enforcement Assistance Development System (LEADS) on Sunday, Quick said.

Koresh is awaiting extradition back to Kankakee County from Jasper County, Iowa, Quick said.