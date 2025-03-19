BBCHS Scholastic Bowl team celebrates regional victory

The BBCHS Scholastic Bowl team poses with an award after an IHSA Class 2A Scholastic Bowl regional hosted at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on March 10, 2025. BBCHS went 3-0 to win their first regional championship since 2017. (Photo Provided by Michael Dorsam)

The BBCHS Scholastic Bowl team went 3-0 to win their first regional championship since 2017 at an IHSA Class 2A Scholastic Bowl competition hosted March 10 at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

BBCHS defeated Kankakee, Herscher, and two-time defending regional champion Champaign Central on their way to the title.

Freshman Xavier Schultz led the Boilermakers with 11 correct tossups in the regional. Senior Gavin Quinlan had 10, and senior Quinn Meadows and juniors Libby Johnson and Emily Lyle had seven apiece.

Coach Michael Dorsam said the regional championship win was “an incredible team effort.”

“To have all five starters score seven or more tossups in a regional is a rare feat, and it reflects the balance and quality depth that have made us successful all year,” Dorsam said. “I’m proud of our entire team.”

BBCHS advanced to the Mattoon Sectional on March 15, where the team finished 1-2.

At the March 15 tournament, BBCHS lost to Champaign Centennial 420-340 and eventual sectional champion and state powerhouse Urbana University 460-310, then beat Charleston 370-250.

The team’s record is now 31-14. The next competition will be the NAQT High School National Championship Tournament on Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta .