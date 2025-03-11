Woman struck, killed by train in Kankakee

KANKAKEE - An unidentified woman was struck and killed by a southbound Canadian National Railway train Tuesday morning on the south side of Kankakee.

At 6:32 a.m., Kankakee police officers responded to reports of a train vs. pedestrian incident in the 2200 block of South Kensington Avenue, according to a Kankakee police news release.

Authorities are currently working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Following a review of surveillance footage, preliminary findings indicate that the incident does not appear to be accidental, the release said.

Kankakee police, in coordination with the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, Canadian National Railway Police and the Kankakee Fire Department, are investigating the incident, the release said.

Kankakee police ask anyone with relevant information to come forward. Individuals can contact the Kankakee Police Investigations Division at 815-933-0426.