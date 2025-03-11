Son of Kankakee mayoral candidate arrested on weapon charges

WATSEKA — Larenz M. Walters, the son of Kankakee mayoral candidate Genevra Walters, was arrested Saturday in Iroquois County for alleged possession of a weapon and cannabis.

Genevra Walters is running as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Mayor Chris Curtis.

She retired as superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 last year.

Larenz Walters, 18, of Kankakee, was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Keyandre D. White, 18, of Sun River Terrace.

At approximately 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said officers conducted a traffic stop on a Black Chrysler driven by White on Interstate 57 (southbound) at mile marker 274 (southbound rest stop) in Iroquois County.

ISP said in a response for an information request Larenz Walters and White were arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon (pistol) under the age of 21, PICA violation (31-round magazine), and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA) is a law that bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and certain attachments. It was signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in January 2023.

White was also cited for speeding above statutory limit, driving with expired registration plates and failure to carry driver’s license on person.

No date to appear or cases have been filed according to Iroquois County online court records.

Larenz Walters and White were released shortly after midnight, according to Iroquois County Jail records.

Genevra Walters released a statement on the incident to her mayoral campaign Facebook page around 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 11.

