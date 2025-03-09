Miscellaneous court stuff

MARCH 4, 2019 (jury trial)
LATRICE J. MILES (17 CF 386)
Judge: Erickson
Attorney: Bart Beals
Charges: 1 ct controlled substance (cocaine)
What: KAMEG drug busts
MARCH 28, 2019 (enters drug court)
SARAH LAFOND (18 CF 79)
Judge: Erickson
Assistant public defender: Kirsten Steeves
Charges: non consensual dissemination of sex images, violation order protection
What: Put pic of estranged husband on two porn sites
MAY 7, 2019 (review, 24 months court supervision)
CHRISTOPHER C. MCCRAY (16 DT 80)
Judge: Tungate
Attorney: xxxxxxx Perillo
Charges: DUI alcohol BAC > .08; fail to reduce speed
What: drove SUV that left road and rolled; killed passenger Kimberly K. Shelton on Jan. 21, 2016 on IL 115 at 3000W Road.
MAY 9, 2019 (entered drug court)
EMIL FRANCE (18 CF 578)
Judge: Erickson
Felon possession of gun,
MAY 16, 2019 (in drug court)
ASHLEY M. KEMNETZ (19 CF 132)
Judge: Kramer
Public defender: Kirsten Steeves
Prosecutor: Mark Laws
Charges: Financial exploitation of an elderly person and forgery
What: Took money from her grandmother; wrote checks on her grandmother's account
JULY 12, 2019 (felony case dismissed June 14, 2019; pleaded guilty to misdemeanor and enter domestic violence diversion program, 26 weeks)
JASON L. BARGY (18 CF 722)
Judge: Elliott
Attorney: Brandon Brown, of Chicago
Charges: Aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery
What: Incident occurred Oct. 11, 2018 at his father's home. He battered his girlfriend after performing a sex act. He played football for Momence H.S. and had his scholarship offer revoked from University of Minnesota.