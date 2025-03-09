Miscellaneous court stuff

MARCH 4, 2019 (jury trial)

LATRICE J. MILES (17 CF 386)

Judge: Erickson

Attorney: Bart Beals

Charges: 1 ct controlled substance (cocaine)

What: KAMEG drug busts

MARCH 28, 2019 (enters drug court)

SARAH LAFOND (18 CF 79)

Judge: Erickson

Assistant public defender: Kirsten Steeves

Charges: non consensual dissemination of sex images, violation order protection

What: Put pic of estranged husband on two porn sites

MAY 7, 2019 (review, 24 months court supervision)

CHRISTOPHER C. MCCRAY (16 DT 80)

Judge: Tungate

Attorney: xxxxxxx Perillo

Charges: DUI alcohol BAC > .08; fail to reduce speed

What: drove SUV that left road and rolled; killed passenger Kimberly K. Shelton on Jan. 21, 2016 on IL 115 at 3000W Road.

MAY 9, 2019 (entered drug court)

EMIL FRANCE (18 CF 578)

Judge: Erickson

Felon possession of gun,

MAY 16, 2019 (in drug court)

ASHLEY M. KEMNETZ (19 CF 132)

Judge: Kramer

Public defender: Kirsten Steeves

Prosecutor: Mark Laws

Charges: Financial exploitation of an elderly person and forgery

What: Took money from her grandmother; wrote checks on her grandmother's account

JULY 12, 2019 (felony case dismissed June 14, 2019; pleaded guilty to misdemeanor and enter domestic violence diversion program, 26 weeks)

JASON L. BARGY (18 CF 722)

Judge: Elliott

Attorney: Brandon Brown, of Chicago

Charges: Aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery

What: Incident occurred Oct. 11, 2018 at his father's home. He battered his girlfriend after performing a sex act. He played football for Momence H.S. and had his scholarship offer revoked from University of Minnesota.