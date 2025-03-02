BBCHS to host freshman showcase Wednesday

Students navigate during a passing period at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in March 2024. BBCHS will host a Freshman Showcase this Wednesday for incoming freshman to check out the clubs, activities and sports the school has to offer. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is hosting a freshman showcase for current 8th grade students and soon-to-be incoming freshmen who are interested in attending next year.

The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at BBCHS, 700 W North St., Bradley.

It is a night when students and their families can hear about the extracurricular activities the school has to offer, including sports, clubs and activities.

Students and their families can explore the North Gym to check out sports offered by BBCHS, and they can explore the Main Gym to gain information regarding clubs and activities.