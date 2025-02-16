A Taylor-Made Life: Down on Easy Street

A couple of years ago, I stumbled upon a local organization called Easy Street Theater. The tagline for the community theater program is “for actors with special abilities,” and it accompanies special needs actors with an acting buddy during all rehearsals and performances. Each team works together to bring the character and the storyline to the audience.

Instantly intrigued by the concept, I looked up the next show and put it on my calendar. This was the 2023 production of “Easy Street Live!” a collection of comedy sketches heavily inspired by “Saturday Night Live.”

Having participated in Night to Shine (and having done stories on the River Valley Special Recreation Association and LoveALatte), I recognized several of the actors and loved seeing their involvement in the community. More than that, it was great to see how much fun they were having.

I made a vow to myself that, as soon as my schedule allowed, I’d volunteer with Easy Street. Two years later, I’m making good on that promise. Rehearsals began in mid-January for the spring production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Directed by Monica Brigham, the musical features more than 60 actors. Us buddies help the actors with their lines and stage directions. Although we’re there every step of the way, all of the razzle and dazzle of the show comes from the actors.

On show night, the buddies will dress in all black and stand behind their partners so that the actors get the spotlight. Many of the actors have been part of the organization for years and have done a number of shows. Although I’m there to help them, they’re really showing me the ropes.

I have the pleasure of working with two actors: one in the precursor to “Oz,” a 10-minute play titled “There’s No Place Like the Home.” Written and directed by Ken Klipp, the play takes place years after “Oz” and has Dorothy, Auntie Em and all the farm workers (who eventually become Dorothy’s Oz friends) living in a retirement home. Hilarity ensues as Auntie Em and the friends try to keep up the charade that it was all “just a dream.”

The second actor plays an Oz citizen and the barrister.

It’s been a blast working on both shows, and I can’t wait for the public to see the actors’ hard work.

There are three chances to catch the show: 7 p.m. March 7 and 8, and 2 p.m. March 9, all at St. John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $15 each.

For more information, search Easy Street Theater for Actors with Special Abilities on Facebook.