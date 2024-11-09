Thank you letters to Daily Chronicle Area Veterans

Veteran Earl Hughes: My Dad Earl Hughes was a MP (Military Policeman) in the Army. He has always been brave and always helping others. When he was in the army, he received an award for saving another soldiers life. To this day he is involved in his community as he volunteers for veterans’ activities in our small town like our Memorial Day service and homecoming parade. Ashley Hughes

Veteran Lester Booth: You served during world war 2. Walked through jungles got jungle rot. Thank you. Janet Booth

Veteran Walter David Hegberg: Thank you, Walter David Hegberg, for your selfless service and dedication to our country. Your mother wrote to her congressmen to ask that you, their only child, be exempt from the draft. She was disabled by rheumatoid arthritis and sat in a wheelchair. Her hands and feet were misshapen. Her eyes wore thick-lensed glasses. Her retired husband did not own or drive a car. Thus, they needed someone to shop for groceries and do other errands. Yet, you went when called. Carol Hegberg

Veteran Richard F. Charette: Thank you Richard for your service. Enlisted in the army in 1962 and flew Hueys in the VietNam war in 1964 . Came home in 1965 to such shameful hostility . He had to hide his uniform and his service all through school at University Of Wisconsin via the GI bill. Elissa Bettcher

Veteran James Svoboda: James is my dad he served in the Navy in veitem many years ago he told me many stories I am blessed that he came home safe god bless him and all who have served. Cris Svoboda

Veteran Mike Giuliano - USAF veteran: Mike Giuliano and his wife Karen are both USAF Veterans. Mike was pilot and a retired military officer. He is active with local veteran groups, serving as the Chaplain for the local Legion and a member of the Legion Honor Guard, acting as the Commander for military funerals. He is active with Veterans Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Michael Embrey

Veteran Charlotte Hodder: Charlotte Hodder is an active veterans involved in a variety of activities to support local military and veteran projects. In 2023 was a member of the All-Female Honor Flight to Washington DC. She and her veteran husband donated funds to create the Women’s Memorial at the DeKalb Veterans Memorial. She is active with the DeKalb Legion. Michael Embrey

Veteran Timothy Hapeman: Thank you for your service to our country. Jane Hapeman

Veteran Tom Weber: Thank you for serving to assure our freedom! John Rey

Veteran Jerry Charles Johnson: All of us thank you for your service and welcome you home with all of hearts- Cheryl Brooke Julian Daniel Diego Sofia Abbey & Todd. Jerrry Johnsson

Veteran Patrick E. O Brien: Patrick served in the army in 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam war. We would like to thank him, and we are honored that he has been a part of our family. We love you OB. Karen Pasholk

Veteran Gregory Peura: You were so brave to leave your family right after graduating high school. You selflessly joined the Navy and went all the way around the world, twice. Thank you for putting your life on the line and protecting our country. I love listening to your stories about everything you experienced. Even though I didn’t know you back then, I am happy I know you now, you are my hero! LynAn Saur

Veteran Phillip Bomar: I’d like to thank my husband! He’s a Viet Nam vet & continues serving his country on the American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard which he has done for 10 years! I’m so proud of him!! Laura Bomar

Veteran Christina Hardy: I would like to thank my daughter for giving her life for are country and did a tour in Kuwait. She will always be person I will have to look up to because of the strongest she has. Making her a better person. Christina Hardy

Veteran Col. David Nowak, USAF (ret): Thank you for 42 years of dedicated service to our country! We love you! Jana Nowak